Acreage Holdings Names Former MedMen Exec As Its New CIO

Medmen Enterprises Inc's (OTC: MMNFF) former SVP of technology has joined Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTC: ACRGF) as Chief Information Officer.

A technology executive with over 18 years of experience, Alfred Miranda will lead Acreage’s business innovation initiatives by developing new go-to-market strategies and technologies, strengthening Acreage’s Information Technology infrastructure and IT policies, systems and standards to ensure the goals and needs of Acreage are fully supported and executed.

On his new position, Miranda said, “Acreage is an industry leader, pioneering the cannabis space with innovation and professionalism. I look forward to the opportunity to support the growth of the company by ensuring our IT initiatives strategically align with the Acreage mission while establishing excellence in an ever-changing environment.”

