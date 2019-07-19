Post Malone's Shaboink Partners With Icon Farms, Sherbinskis To Create Hemp Pre-Rolls

Musician and founder of hemp and cannabis brand Shaboink, Post Malone announced this week a partnership with Icon Farms and Sherbinskis to launch Shaboink hemp pre-rolls.

These new hemp pre-rolls are powered by a proprietary terpene flavor profile - "Posty OG" - which was custom-made for Malone by a respected cultivator and Sherbinskis founder, Mario Guzman, as per the report.

Only American-grown hemp, plant-derived terpenes, and water will be used in the production of pre-rolls.

"I'm proud to bring natural hemp pre-rolls by Shaboink to market. It's a product I personally love and know my fans will too," said Malone. "Our partners are best in class and so is this product. The terpene flavors are great, and you can't beat an all-natural pre-roll."

"The combination of our inventive product development, operations management, and solid market presence, paired with the loyal fanbase both Shaboink and Sherbinskis command, has created an unprecedented national platform for a new era in American Grown Hemp. We are proud to play a hand in pioneering this ground-breaking opportunity," explained Jordan Gielchinsky, President of Icon Farms.

Additionally, Icon Farms collaborated with Guzman to create Sherbinskis hemp pre-rolls, infused with the world-popular “Gelato” terpene blend. These two types of hemp pre-rolls will be sold both independently and in dual-branded packs.