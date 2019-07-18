Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 18, 2019

Gainers

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 2.48% to close at $2.93.

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.85%, to close at $166.01.





Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.63%, closing at $11.87.

Losers

