Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 18, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 2.48% to close at $2.93.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 2.24% to close at $7.82.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 3.12% to close at $8.25.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.85%, to close at $166.01.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.63%, closing at $11.87.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 6.21%, to close at $6.95 after BofA downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 1.68%, eventually closing at $6.45.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 2.16%, to close at $35.80.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.2%, to close at $14.96.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.16%, to close at $4.99.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 7.75%, closing at $1.31.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 1.63%, closing at $123.63.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 5.5%, closing at $2.80.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 5.55%, to close at $12.94 amid annoucements of a new partnership with Leafly.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 0.45%, closing at $2.21.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 3.2%, to close at $3.93.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 6.13%, closing at $6.43.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.91%, closing at $15.20.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 1.9%, closing at $43.41.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 4.45%, closing at $2.36.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 2.04%, to close at $4.32.

