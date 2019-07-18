Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 18, 2019
Gainers
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 2.48% to close at $2.93.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 2.24% to close at $7.82.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 3.12% to close at $8.25.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.85%, to close at $166.01.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.63%, closing at $11.87.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 6.21%, to close at $6.95 after BofA downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 1.68%, eventually closing at $6.45.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 2.16%, to close at $35.80.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.2%, to close at $14.96.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.16%, to close at $4.99.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 7.75%, closing at $1.31.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 1.63%, closing at $123.63.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 5.5%, closing at $2.80.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 5.55%, to close at $12.94 amid annoucements of a new partnership with Leafly.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 0.45%, closing at $2.21.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 3.2%, to close at $3.93.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 6.13%, closing at $6.43.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.91%, closing at $15.20.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 1.9%, closing at $43.41.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 4.45%, closing at $2.36.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 2.04%, to close at $4.32.
Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.
Related Stories:
Halo Labs To List On OTC Market Cannabis Index
Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.