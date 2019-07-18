Market Overview

MediPharm Labs To Uplist To Toronto Stock Exchange
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 11:40am   Comments
MediPharm Labs To Uplist To Toronto Stock Exchange
MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTC: MEDIF), a company that specializes in research-driven cannabis extraction and cannabinoid isolation, announced Thursday that is has gained conditional authorization to uplist from the Toronto Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, where it will list under the ticker symbol "LABS." 

The company said it to meet certain requirements to secure final approval of the listing by July 23.

“We are thrilled to have qualified to uplist to the TSX. This is an important step for the MediPharm Labs team and our shareholders,” CEO Patrick McCutcheon said in a statement. 

“We have achieved significant growth and strong performance since we first began trading last October to become a top revenue-generating cannabis company in Canada. As we focus on executing an ambitious global growth strategy, this graduation will also allow us to expand our investor audience and improve the liquidity of our shares.”

MediPharm shares were trading higher by 2.31% to $3.67 at the time of publication Thursday. 

