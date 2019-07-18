Cannabis extraction company Halo Labs Inc. (OTC: AGEEF) (NEO: HALO) announced Thursday that its stock is joining the OTC Market Cannabis Index under the ticker symbol ".OTCQXMJ."

Halo Labs produces cannabis oils and concentrates, operating in California and Oregon, and in Nevada and Lesotho via partnerships.

Since its inception, the company said it has manufactured more than 4 million grams of oils and concentrates.

The OTC Market Cannabis Index aims to introduce to investors a variety of cannabis companies that meet the necessary industry standards required to trade on the OTCQX Market, such as trading on OTCQX, having cannabis-related business operations and meeting a minimum liquidity screen.

“We are excited that Halo is being included in the OTC Markets Cannabis Index, bringing further liquidity and confidence to our investor base in the United States. There has been a significant increase in publicly traded cannabis companies. Inclusion in the index differentiates Halo,” CEO Kiran Sidhu said in a statement.

Halo Labs shares weer trading higher by 1.99% at 44 cents at the time of publication Thursday.

