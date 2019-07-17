Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers From July 17, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 3.49%, to close at $7.41.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 3.97% to close at $6.55.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 2.84% to close at $36.57.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.33%, closing at $14.99.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 4.0%, closing at $2.86.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 17.58% to close at $7.65 after acquiring Grassroots for $875 million.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 3.23% to close at $8.00.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.19%, to close at $5.09.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 4.7% to close at $2.96.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 6.28%, closing at $13.70.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 3.63%, to close at $6.85.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 5.25%, closing at $4.41.
Losers
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.95% to close at $163.00.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 5.3% to close at $1.43.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 2.17%, to close at $125.68.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $2.22.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $4.06.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 3.34%, eventually closing at $15.32.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 0.36%, eventually closing at $44.25.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 10.99% to close at $2.47.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 13.42% to close at $11.68.
