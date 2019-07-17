Market Overview

Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers From July 17, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 3.49%, to close at $7.41.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 3.97% to close at $6.55.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 2.84% to close at $36.57.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.33%, closing at $14.99.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 4.0%, closing at $2.86.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 17.58% to close at $7.65 after acquiring Grassroots for $875 million.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 3.23% to close at $8.00.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.19%, to close at $5.09.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 4.7% to close at $2.96.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 6.28%, closing at $13.70.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 3.63%, to close at $6.85.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 5.25%, closing at $4.41.

Losers

  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.95% to close at $163.00.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 5.3% to close at $1.43.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 2.17%, to close at $125.68.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $2.22.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $4.06.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 3.34%, eventually closing at $15.32.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 0.36%, eventually closing at $44.25.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 10.99% to close at $2.47.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 13.42% to close at $11.68.

Cannabis Movers

Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
0.0232
+ 86.57%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.015
- 30%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0079
+ 19.75%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.63
1.125
+ 17.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
-0.0142
- 16.86%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0151
+ 15.41%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.23
0.0274
+ 13.68%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0021
+ 13.64%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0104
- 12.98%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
-0.028
- 12.96%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.23
0.0261
+ 12.61%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
-0.0499
- 12.48%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.23
0.13
+ 11.82%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.53
-0.47
- 11.75%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.45
-0.3249
- 11.71%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 11.26%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.99
-1.5
- 11.12%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
-0.05
- 11.11%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0053
- 10.6%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
0.02
+ 10.53%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.29
-0.0333
- 10.17%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.81
0.0727
+ 9.86%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 9.29%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.004
- 9.09%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.10
-0.0097
- 8.82%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0019
- 8.68%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
0.065
+ 8.28%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.66
-0.49
- 7.97%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.67
0.27
+ 7.94%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
-0.021
- 7.75%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.25
-0.0207
- 7.64%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.93
0.349
+ 7.61%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
-0.0032
- 6.8%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.004
- 6.67%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.40
0.0244
+ 6.48%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.36
0.0213
+ 6.36%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.44
0.0258
+ 6.25%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.17
-0.21
- 6.21%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.20
0.07
+ 6.19%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.82
-0.0538
- 6.19%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.025
+ 6.02%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.28
0.125
+ 5.8%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.11
0.0059
+ 5.76%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.28
0.015
+ 5.7%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.75
0.25
+ 5.56%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0106
- 5.35%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.46
-0.0254
- 5.24%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.42
0.22
+ 5.24%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
-0.0008
- 5.06%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0227
+ 4.89%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.08
-0.0541
- 4.79%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.78
0.0808
+ 4.76%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0146
+ 4.73%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.71
0.4367
+ 4.71%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0004
+ 4.65%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 4.6%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
-0.012
- 4.58%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.028
- 4.52%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.93
0.0401
+ 4.51%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.0126
- 4.31%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.60
0.024
+ 4.2%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.86
0.115
+ 4.19%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.05
+ 4.17%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.22
0.0088
+ 4.13%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.62
0.0245
+ 4.13%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.39
0.0151
+ 4.08%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.85
-0.37
- 4.01%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.06
0.04
+ 3.92%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.39
0.09
+ 3.91%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.94
0.11
+ 3.89%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.86
0.25
+ 3.78%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
-0.065
- 3.78%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.002
- 3.77%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.67
-0.22
- 3.74%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
-0.024
- 3.66%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0074
- 3.62%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$27.01
0.94
+ 3.61%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.41
0.2576
+ 3.6%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.36
-0.63
- 3.5%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.52
0.2193
+ 3.48%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
-0.0057
- 3.46%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.43
-0.0151
- 3.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.003
+ 3.33%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.68
-0.465
- 3.29%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 3.16%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.85
0.45
+ 3.12%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0027
+ 3.02%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.41
-0.0435
- 3%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$11.64
-0.36
- 3%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.33
-0.01
- 2.94%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.77
-0.0231
- 2.92%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.76
0.0216
+ 2.91%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.86%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.89
-0.17
- 2.81%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$36.52
0.955
+ 2.69%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.51
0.065
+ 2.66%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.43
-0.4204
- 2.65%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.08
-0.42
- 2.55%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
-0.02
- 2.5%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
0.0026
+ 2.49%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0038
- 2.45%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.91
-0.1175
- 2.34%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.40
-0.0095
- 2.32%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.48
-0.0114
- 2.31%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.14
-0.21
- 2.25%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
0.005
+ 2.18%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.80
0.058
+ 2.12%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$125.63
-2.69
- 2.1%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.00
0.45
+ 2.09%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.06
-0.08
- 1.93%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.48
-0.38
- 1.91%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$163.20
-3.04
- 1.83%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.31
-0.19
- 1.81%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.44
-0.0984
- 1.78%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0011
+ 1.75%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.35
0.023
+ 1.73%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.81
-0.014
- 1.7%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
-0.0156
- 1.7%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.86
0.014
+ 1.65%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.20
0.05
+ 1.59%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.28
0.0044
+ 1.58%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.56%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.23
0.065
+ 1.56%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.21
0.196
+ 1.51%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.88
0.2657
+ 1.51%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.89
0.07
+ 1.45%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$5.25
0.075
+ 1.45%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$126.24
-1.8302
- 1.43%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
0.009
+ 1.43%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.025
+ 1.43%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.86
0.11
+ 1.42%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.49
0.13
+ 1.39%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.76
0.0239
+ 1.38%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0043
- 1.36%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
-0.003
- 1.36%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.17
0.0409
+ 1.31%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.09
0.065
+ 1.29%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.78
-0.01
- 1.27%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.0034
- 1.26%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.87
-0.01
- 1.14%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.50
-0.05
- 1.1%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0007
+ 1.01%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
-0.003
- 1%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0022
+ 0.94%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$169.22
-1.575
- 0.92%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.72
0.58
+ 0.9%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
-0.0026
- 0.89%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.18
0.01
+ 0.85%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.24
0.0185
+ 0.83%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.41
0.242
+ 0.8%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
-0.0044
- 0.79%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.23
-0.136
- 0.78%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.26
-0.0099
- 0.78%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.67
-0.0282
- 0.76%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.60
-0.0345
- 0.75%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.32
-0.45
- 0.73%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.71%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
-0.0012
- 0.7%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.43
-0.01
- 0.69%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.67%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
-0.0017
- 0.66%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.74
0.0048
+ 0.65%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.04
0.0124
+ 0.61%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.54
0.465
+ 0.57%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.32
0.0016
+ 0.51%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.36
-1.4201
- 0.47%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.17
-0.42
- 0.41%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.39
0.025
+ 0.39%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.00
0.055
+ 0.37%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.51
0.0399
+ 0.35%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
-0.0008
- 0.34%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.47
-0.0016
- 0.34%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.30
-0.04
- 0.32%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0007
+ 0.25%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.23%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.85
0.045
+ 0.17%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.34
-0.0687
- 0.15%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.17
0.01
+ 0.02%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORD by Blissco Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
-0.0002
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.94
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.11
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Netflix Shares Fall Following Q2 Earnings