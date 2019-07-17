Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Organic CBD Producer Green Gorilla Signs $10M Distribution Deal For Europe, Scandinavia
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Organic CBD Producer Green Gorilla Signs $10M Distribution Deal For Europe, Scandinavia
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Green Gorilla, a vertically integrated CBD company that manufactures and sells certified organic CBD products, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Ecobrands AS, a leading European distributor of organic and natural supplements.

Ecobrands has more than 5,000 dealer accounts throughout Europe and Scandinavia, many of which are groceries, natural health stores, natural clinics, spas and pharmacies.

California-based Green Gorilla also owns and operates more than 1,500 acres of organic hemp farmland through its subsidiary Gorilla Farm Co, and farming partners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

The two companies have agreed that Ecobrands will be Green Gorilla’s exclusive distributor in its territory. The deal includes a $9.8 million minimum and a $25 million projected value on the first three years.

“This agreement will exponentially increase our distribution and catapult us into the global CBD marketplace,” said Steven Saxton, CEO and founder of Green Gorilla.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD Ecobrands Green GorillaCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
0.0257
+ 95.9%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.015
- 30%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.71
1.2086
+ 18.58%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0072
+ 18.13%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
-0.0539
- 13.48%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.23
0.0251
+ 12.56%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.43
-0.345
- 12.43%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.23
0.1261
+ 11.46%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 11.26%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
-0.0499
- 11.09%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0053
- 10.6%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
0.02
+ 10.53%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
-0.022
- 10.19%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.29
-0.0333
- 10.17%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.31
-0.034
- 10%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.23
0.0195
+ 9.42%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.37
0.0313
+ 9.34%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.004
- 9.09%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.10
-0.0098
- 8.91%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0003
+ 8.82%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0019
- 8.68%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.98
0.3967
+ 8.65%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.29
0.022
+ 8.37%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.96
0.074
+ 8.31%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
0.065
+ 8.28%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.66
-0.49
- 7.97%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.80
-0.0687
- 7.91%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.79
0.0569
+ 7.72%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0074
+ 7.55%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$12.49
-1.0035
- 7.44%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.45
-0.0349
- 7.2%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0062
- 6.94%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
-0.0032
- 6.8%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.44
0.027
+ 6.54%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.40
0.0221
+ 5.87%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.74
-0.29
- 5.77%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.11
0.0059
+ 5.76%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.44
0.24
+ 5.71%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.0166
- 5.67%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.27
0.1175
+ 5.45%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.19
0.061
+ 5.4%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
-0.0434
- 5.12%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.0207
+ 5%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0042
- 4.99%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.013
+ 4.96%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0227
+ 4.89%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.97
0.1375
+ 4.86%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.72
0.45
+ 4.85%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0004
+ 4.65%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.26
-0.0125
- 4.61%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 4.6%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
0.2
+ 4.44%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.43
-0.02
- 4.44%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.0274
- 4.43%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
-0.0007
- 4.43%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
-0.0126
- 4.31%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.59
0.0239
+ 4.19%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.05
+ 4.17%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.22
0.0088
+ 4.13%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.45
0.2953
+ 4.13%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.62
0.0245
+ 4.13%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.98
0.58
+ 4.03%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.85
-0.37
- 4.01%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.86
0.11
+ 4.01%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.56
0.25
+ 3.97%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$27.11
1.035
+ 3.97%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.77
0.0665
+ 3.91%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0006
+ 3.9%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.29
-0.7
- 3.89%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
-0.025
- 3.82%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.98
-0.195
- 3.77%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.002
- 3.77%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.77
0.0279
+ 3.76%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.0022
- 3.75%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.62
-0.53
- 3.75%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0086
+ 3.68%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
-0.0057
- 3.46%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.91
0.03
+ 3.41%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.33
0.0108
+ 3.4%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.003
+ 3.33%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.52
0.08
+ 3.28%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.23%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.82
0.2135
+ 3.23%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.87
-0.19
- 3.14%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$36.67
1.1148
+ 3.13%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.37
0.07
+ 3.04%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.80
-0.025
- 3.03%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.41
-0.0435
- 3%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.59
-0.1081
- 2.92%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.10
-0.0329
- 2.91%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.001
- 2.86%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.86%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0058
- 2.84%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
-0.0077
- 2.84%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.29
-0.09
- 2.66%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
0.0097
+ 2.61%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.35
-0.51
- 2.57%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.76
0.0188
+ 2.55%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.45
-0.405
- 2.55%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
0.0026
+ 2.49%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0038
- 2.45%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.40
-0.0095
- 2.32%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.48
-0.0114
- 2.31%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.0062
- 2.29%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.04
0.4858
+ 2.25%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.25
-0.0055
- 2.16%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.11%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0014
+ 2.05%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$162.85
-3.39
- 2.04%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.77
-0.12
- 2.04%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.00
-0.02
- 1.96%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.06
-0.08
- 1.93%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.78
-0.015
- 1.9%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.26
0.2448
+ 1.88%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.31
-0.19
- 1.81%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.01
-2.3075
- 1.8%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0011
+ 1.75%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.35
0.023
+ 1.73%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.52
0.16
+ 1.71%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.0295
+ 1.69%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$11.80
-0.2
- 1.67%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.28
0.0044
+ 1.58%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.26
0.035
+ 1.58%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
0.0036
+ 1.57%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.56%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.91
-0.014
- 1.52%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.88
0.2657
+ 1.51%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.49
-0.065
- 1.43%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$126.24
-1.8302
- 1.43%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.09
0.07
+ 1.39%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
-0.003
- 1.36%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0043
- 1.36%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.23
-0.125
- 1.34%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$60.95
-0.82
- 1.33%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.17
0.0407
+ 1.3%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$168.61
-2.18
- 1.28%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.06
0.0247
+ 1.22%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.78
0.033
+ 1.2%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.30
-0.196
- 1.19%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.76
0.0206
+ 1.18%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.70
-0.02
- 1.16%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.91
0.5
+ 1.13%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.10
0.162
+ 1.08%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0032
+ 1.06%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.67
-0.08
- 1.03%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.48
0.3113
+ 1.03%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
-0.003
- 1%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.43
0.03
+ 0.88%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0003
- 0.87%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.55
-0.0048
- 0.86%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.86
0.04
+ 0.83%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.66
0.52
+ 0.81%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
-0.1324
- 0.76%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.97
-0.03
- 0.75%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.25
-0.09
- 0.73%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.71%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
-0.0012
- 0.7%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.43
-0.01
- 0.69%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.66
0.0319
+ 0.69%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
-0.0018
- 0.69%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.67%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.40
0.035
+ 0.55%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.52
0.45
+ 0.55%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.26
-0.007
- 0.55%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.47
0.0023
+ 0.5%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.18
0.02
+ 0.48%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.10
-0.0101
- 0.48%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.36
0.2
+ 0.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.75
-1.035
- 0.35%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
-0.0008
- 0.34%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.14
-0.01
- 0.32%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.29
-0.3
- 0.29%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.50
0.03
+ 0.26%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.23%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.75
-0.05
- 0.19%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.55
0.01
+ 0.18%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.0007
+ 0.11%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.17
-0.0013
- 0.11%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
-0.0002
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORD by Blissco Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.79
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.94
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Fintech Focus Rewind: The 1 Thing Every Executive Should Do When Considering Some Sort Of M&A

Thinking Of Making The Switch? Here's What You'll Need To Open An Online Bank Account