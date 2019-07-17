Surterra Wellness Appoints Drew Stoddard As Vice President

Surterra Wellness has announced the appointment of Drew Stoddard as Executive Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing.

By establishing this new leadership position, Surterra is prioritizing the creation of diverse, high quality DTC cannabis and hemp brands that are approachable to and trusted by customers. Stoddard’s track record and experience in e-commerce and brand-building will be vital as Surterra continues its rapid growth.

"Drew’s data-driven approach to all aspects of the customer journey as well as his entrepreneurial spirit, consumer mid-set, and business acumen make him a perfect fit for this role," Surterra Chairman and CEO William “Beau” Wrigley, Jr., told Benzinga. "We’re thrilled to have Drew join us in building upon our phenomenal growth to date as we make Surterra a leading force in the cannabis industry.”

