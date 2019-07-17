TriGrow Launches Capital Product To Fund Client Growth Efforts

The cultivation solutions brand TriGrow is launching its own financial growth division, TriGrow Capital.

The new TriGrow division aims to help operators finance growth using capital and tech resources.

"The new venture aims to solve some of the funding and growth challenges unique to the cannabis industry, by providing equipment financing options and enabling companies to scale rapidly with more balance sheet flexibility," the company said in a press release.

An example of TriGrow Capital's efforts can be found in the $4 million it provided Seattle-based Hannah Industries, which the company plans to use to expand its annual production by roughly 6,800 pounds.

Seattle-based TriGrow discussed its excitement to partner with another local brand.

"Hannah is home to multiple leading brands in Washington state and is the type of operator we like to back and help. We're looking forward to this next step in growing the company together," Richard Weinstein, TriGrow's chief business development officer, said in a statement.

Hannah owner and co-founder Jason Whitney said TriGrow is an ideal partner to aid in the company's expansion.

"Not only have we been impressed with TriGrow's ability to produce high quality flower at low cost, but the consistency of produce and process they bring to the table is something I have never seen in this industry."

