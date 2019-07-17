Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Supreme Cannabis Announces Plans To Acquire Truverra, Expand Reach In Canada, Europe
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Supreme Cannabis Announces Plans To Acquire Truverra, Expand Reach In Canada, Europe
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) is readying itself for Canada's "legalization 2.0" by entering into a definitive agreement with the private company Truverra Inc.

The deal is expected to be valued at around CA$20 million ($15.3 million). 

Why It Matters

The acquisition of Truverra gives Supreme further access to the Canadian and international markets through Truverra's Canadian Clinical Cannabinoids Inc. (CCC) subsidiary, the company said in a Wednesday press release. 

This includes CCC's 5,000-square-foot Scarborough, Ontario facility, where Supreme said it plans to produce its extracts, including products like concentrates that will be legal for sale later in the year.

In Europe, Supreme will have access to the European CBD market with Truverra Europe's Netherlands-based location.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

In a press release, Supreme CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal discussed the significance of both deals.

"The recent introduction of Health Canada's amended cannabis regulations creates a distinct opportunity for Supreme Cannabis to establish a leading position in the cannabis extracts markets. With the acquisition of Truverra, we secure a Toronto-based facility equipped to extract our high-quality inputs for concentrates and vaping liquids in the near-term."

Truverra's operations provide an additional entry point into the European CBD wellness market, he said. 

Related Links:

Supreme Cannabis Acquires Blissco Cannabis In $36.6M Deal

Supreme Cannabis, Wiz Khalifa's Kush Enterprises Canada Launch Cannabis Oil

Photo courtesy of Supreme Cannabis. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot Truverra weedCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
0.0257
+ 95.9%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.015
- 30%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.25
0.0501
+ 25.06%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
-1
- 25%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.40
0.0679
+ 20.26%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.69
1.1893
+ 18.28%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.005
+ 12.5%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0063
- 12.5%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.30
-0.04
- 11.76%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.23
0.1261
+ 11.46%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 11.26%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
-0.0499
- 11.09%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
0.02
+ 10.53%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.01
+ 10.2%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.51
-0.265
- 9.55%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.23
0.0194
+ 9.38%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.004
- 9.09%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.44
-0.0429
- 8.85%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.41
0.0333
+ 8.84%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
0.065
+ 8.28%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.66
-0.49
- 7.97%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
0.012
+ 7.84%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.44
0.0303
+ 7.39%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0063
- 7.05%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
-0.0032
- 6.8%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.0275
+ 6.63%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.79
0.0478
+ 6.48%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.20
0.07
+ 6.19%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
0.0551
+ 6.19%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0002
+ 5.88%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.11
0.0059
+ 5.76%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.33
0.0175
+ 5.52%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0257
+ 5.52%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.98
0.15
+ 5.3%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0039
+ 5.28%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.82
-0.0445
- 5.12%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$27.38
1.31
+ 5.02%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.003
- 5%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.43
-0.0224
- 4.98%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.013
+ 4.96%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.0044
+ 4.89%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0008
+ 4.87%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.92
0.04
+ 4.55%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.87
0.125
+ 4.55%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.11
-0.005
- 4.55%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.21
-0.01
- 4.55%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
0.2
+ 4.44%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.58
0.2781
+ 4.41%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.78
0.1987
+ 4.33%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$15.01
0.61
+ 4.24%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0134
+ 4.23%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.45
0.3
+ 4.2%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.05
+ 4.17%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.62
0.0245
+ 4.13%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0126
+ 4.1%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.24
0.0878
+ 4.07%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.26
-0.011
- 4.06%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.97
-0.205
- 3.96%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
-0.0006
- 3.8%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.62
0.35
+ 3.78%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.002
- 3.77%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.77
-0.03
- 3.75%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.84
-0.2243
- 3.7%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.26
0.11
+ 3.49%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.49%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.59
0.019
+ 3.33%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.37
0.043
+ 3.24%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.23%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.76
-0.0252
- 3.19%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.81
0.2
+ 3.03%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.0079
- 2.92%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0008
- 2.87%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.51
0.07
+ 2.87%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.001
- 2.86%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.29
0.0079
+ 2.84%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
-0.0077
- 2.84%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$36.54
0.98
+ 2.76%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.75
0.0464
+ 2.73%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.43
-0.425
- 2.68%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.51
-0.48
- 2.67%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.27
0.007
+ 2.66%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.42
0.0108
+ 2.62%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0022
- 2.61%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.36
0.06
+ 2.61%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$13.14
-0.3453
- 2.56%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
0.0026
+ 2.49%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.37
-0.4899
- 2.47%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.08
0.5296
+ 2.46%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
-0.0071
- 2.43%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
-0.015
- 2.29%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.20
0.0709
+ 2.27%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0046
- 2.25%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.02
-0.2
- 2.17%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.001
+ 2.09%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.07
0.0393
+ 1.94%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.31
-0.49
- 1.9%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
0.0048
+ 1.87%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.76
0.0137
+ 1.85%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.84%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.84
0.015
+ 1.82%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.31
-0.19
- 1.81%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.71
0.0825
+ 1.78%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.79
-0.1042
- 1.77%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0011
+ 1.75%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.69
-0.03
- 1.74%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.16
0.75
+ 1.69%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.62
-0.13
- 1.68%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.19
0.2495
+ 1.67%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.91
-0.234
- 1.65%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.86
0.014
+ 1.65%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.22
0.2125
+ 1.63%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$163.60
-2.645
- 1.59%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$11.81
-0.19
- 1.58%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.63
0.4612
+ 1.53%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.0268
+ 1.53%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.88
0.2657
+ 1.51%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.49%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.06
- 1.45%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.96
-0.07
- 1.39%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$60.92
-0.85
- 1.38%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.75
0.01
+ 1.36%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.80
0.01
+ 1.27%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.22
0.0027
+ 1.27%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.29
-0.0037
- 1.26%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.34
-0.0401
- 1.19%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.25
0.05
+ 1.19%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.76
0.02
+ 1.15%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$126.74
-1.3336
- 1.04%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.03
0.01
+ 0.98%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.91
-0.009
- 0.98%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.45
0.09
+ 0.96%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.59
0.0523
+ 0.94%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.45
0.11
+ 0.89%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.12
-0.01
- 0.88%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.27
-0.0825
- 0.88%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.54
0.375
+ 0.83%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.86
0.04
+ 0.83%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0005
- 0.8%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.49
-0.0039
- 0.79%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.63
0.49
+ 0.76%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
-0.0042
- 0.74%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
-0.0012
- 0.73%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.48
0.0034
+ 0.72%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.13
-0.03
- 0.72%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.71%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
-0.0023
- 0.7%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.67%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$169.65
-1.14
- 0.67%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.76
0.018
+ 0.66%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.40
-0.1012
- 0.61%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.21
-0.0012
- 0.56%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
0.0013
+ 0.56%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.95
0.01
+ 0.52%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.28
-0.086
- 0.5%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.48
0.405
+ 0.49%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.10
-0.01
- 0.47%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.53
-0.02
- 0.44%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.52
0.05
+ 0.44%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.04
0.02
+ 0.4%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.17
0.0045
+ 0.38%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.23
0.008
+ 0.36%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
-0.0008
- 0.34%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.38
0.02
+ 0.31%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.0017
+ 0.27%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.96
-0.82
- 0.27%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0007
+ 0.25%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.38
-0.21
- 0.2%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
0.0005
+ 0.2%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
-0.0028
- 0.19%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.37
0.0004
+ 0.11%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.70
0.0019
+ 0.05%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$128.38
0.06
+ 0.05%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.40
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.40
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
-0.0002
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORD by Blissco Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.27
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pluralsight Analyst: Online Education Company Could Sustain 30% Growth In Near-Term

Today's Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn't Celebrating Prime Day