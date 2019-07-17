Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTC: HRVOF) announced Wednesday it entered into a supply agreement with GenCanna Global USA through its subsidiary Satipharm Ltd.

GenCanna is an agriculture-technology company focused on the production of hemp-derived CBD.

Upon the agreement, GenCanna is supposed to supply Harvest One with GMP Certified CBD oil and finished products for distribution in regulated markets across the globe. The products will be distributed under Satipharm, Dream Water, and LivRelief™ brands in the next two years.

Furthermore, GenCanna will help with Harvest One’s research and production of the current and new CBD-infused products.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“Working with world-class partners like GenCanna to supply premium quality, traceable, consistent ingredients, all from GMP-certified facilities, is critical to our core strategy at Harvest One to only offer consumers best-in-class premium products, with consistent and predictable effects, in delivery formats they have come to understand and demand,” said Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One.

Harvest One's stock traded at 46 cents on Wednesday morning.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.