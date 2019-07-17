Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest One Cannabis Strikes Supply Agreement With GenCanna
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTC: HRVOF) announced Wednesday it entered into a supply agreement with GenCanna Global USA through its subsidiary Satipharm Ltd.

GenCanna is an agriculture-technology company focused on the production of hemp-derived CBD.

Upon the agreement, GenCanna is supposed to supply Harves one with GMP Certified CBD oil and finished products for distribution in regulated markets across the globe. The products will be distributed under Satipharm, Dream Water, and LivRelief™ brands in the next two years.

Furthermore, GenCanna will help with Harvest One’s research and production of the current and new CBD-infused products.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“Working with world-class partners like GenCanna to supply premium quality, traceable, consistent ingredients, all from GMP-certified facilities, is critical to our core strategy at Harvest One to only offer consumers best-in-class premium products, with consistent and predictable effects, in delivery formats they have come to understand and demand,” said Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One.

Harvest One's stock traded at 46 cents on Wednesday morning.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: GenCanna GenCanna Global USA Grant Froese SatipharmCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRVOF)

Harvest One Enters Premium Cannabis Supply Agreement
There's A New Cannabis Index To Help Investors Measure The Industry
Reports Pointing To Impressive Growth For Global Cannabis Industry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0102
+ 38.06%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.23
-0.0405
- 14.97%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
-0.0471
- 11.79%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.25
0.745
+ 11.45%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.70
0.0708
+ 11.25%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.12
0.01
+ 9.09%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.80
0.0638
+ 8.67%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
0.012
+ 7.84%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.48
0.0341
+ 7.58%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.86
0.06
+ 7.5%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.33
0.0226
+ 7.35%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
0.0141
+ 7.05%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.93
0.185
+ 6.74%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.12
-0.08
- 6.67%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.11
0.0059
+ 5.76%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.20
-0.0122
- 5.72%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.19
0.064
+ 5.66%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0116
- 5.61%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.22
-0.0128
- 5.45%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.23
0.0117
+ 5.44%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.004
+ 5.42%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.83
0.2999
+ 5.42%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
-0.0156
- 5.33%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.63
-0.1475
- 5.32%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.35
0.0169
+ 5.04%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0004
+ 4.65%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0134
+ 4.23%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.22
-0.0096
- 4.18%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.43
0.0169
+ 4.09%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.98
0.58
+ 4.03%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.49%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.45%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.29
0.0094
+ 3.38%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.39
0.235
+ 3.29%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.03
-0.0991
- 3.17%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.47
-0.015
- 3.09%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
-0.0143
- 3.03%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.0087
- 2.96%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.35
0.01
+ 2.94%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 2.94%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.02
-0.12
- 2.9%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.001
- 2.86%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.82
0.078
+ 2.84%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0066
+ 2.83%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
0.0008
+ 2.75%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0008
- 2.68%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.56
-0.195
- 2.52%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.29
-0.0322
- 2.43%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$16.24
0.3849
+ 2.43%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$11.71
-0.29
- 2.42%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.85
0.02
+ 2.42%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.86
-0.02
- 2.27%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
-0.0072
- 2.26%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.27
0.05
+ 2.25%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.0058
+ 2.22%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
-0.0143
- 2.18%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0011
- 2.16%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$36.32
0.7552
+ 2.12%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.75
0.135
+ 2.04%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.04
0.02
+ 1.96%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
-0.0074
- 1.95%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.15
0.0214
+ 1.89%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.49
0.0453
+ 1.86%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.44
0.168
+ 1.81%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.75
0.03
+ 1.74%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.19
0.0202
+ 1.73%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.77
0.03
+ 1.72%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.75
0.0127
+ 1.72%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.55
0.21
+ 1.7%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.52
-0.3383
- 1.7%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.88
0.047
+ 1.66%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0034
- 1.66%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.86
0.014
+ 1.65%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.96
-0.1
- 1.65%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.58
0.009
+ 1.58%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.29
0.02
+ 1.57%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.22
0.06
+ 1.44%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.06
0.0292
+ 1.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.03
0.62
+ 1.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.19
0.1736
+ 1.33%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.39
0.0813
+ 1.29%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.13
0.19
+ 1.27%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.08
0.06
+ 1.2%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.32
-0.0039
- 1.19%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
0.003
+ 1.18%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.42
0.04
+ 1.18%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$13.64
0.15
+ 1.11%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
-0.0192
- 1.1%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.46
0.1
+ 1.07%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.05%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.37
-0.035
- 1.03%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
-0.0003
- 1.02%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$26.33
0.26
+ 1%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$14.01
-0.135
- 0.95%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.18
0.03
+ 0.95%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.91
-0.0086
- 0.94%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.86
-0.0081
- 0.93%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.65
-0.94
- 0.91%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0006
+ 0.88%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
- 0.81%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.99
-0.04
- 0.8%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.67
-0.0281
- 0.76%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.86
-0.13
- 0.72%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.71%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.55
0.08
+ 0.7%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.37
0.2
+ 0.66%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.65%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.71
0.0108
+ 0.64%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.27
0.048
+ 0.52%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.92
0.03
+ 0.51%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$5.20
0.025
+ 0.48%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.39
0.0425
+ 0.45%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.50
-0.27
- 0.44%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.29
-0.01
- 0.43%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$81.72
-0.35
- 0.43%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.10
-0.0084
- 0.4%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$165.64
-0.6
- 0.36%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.26
-0.0009
- 0.33%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.94
-0.005
- 0.26%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.87
0.0665
+ 0.26%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.79
0.002
+ 0.25%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.98
-0.16
- 0.25%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.41
0.04
+ 0.23%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.16
0.0049
+ 0.23%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
-0.0017
- 0.23%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.54
-0.01
- 0.22%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
-0.0009
- 0.21%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.25
0.09
+ 0.2%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$128.52
0.2
+ 0.16%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.49
-0.0004
- 0.08%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$170.71
-0.08
- 0.05%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
0.0001
+ 0.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.71
-0.07
- 0.02%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.50
0.0017
+ 0.01%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.20
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.55
-0.0008
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.82
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.07
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.50
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.36
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.50
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.10
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORD by Blissco Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.41
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.17
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.59
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
-0.0002
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$4.00
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.15
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.63
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.59
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.61
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.79
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.05
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Trident Transport Adds Minneapolis As Its Third Branch