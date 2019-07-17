Market Overview

Tökr Receives $1M Investment From Merida Capital Partners
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 10:41am   Comments
Tökr Receives $1M Investment From Merida Capital Partners
Cannabis e-commerce platform tökr announced Wednesday that it has obtained super seed funding led by Merida Capital Partners’ investment of $1 million.

Merida is a private equity investment firm that focuses on cannabis-related companies.

The capital obtained will be used to expand tökr’s business operations nationally and start its THC delivery services in Los Angeles at the end of July, according to the company.

In addition, the funds will also back software development and sales and marketing.

"Merida Capital Partners is an industry-leading cannabis private equity fund and we are thrilled to begin a strategic partnership with them," tökr CEO and founder Matt Singer said in a statement. 

"Their existing operations across multiple states will allow us to integrate with additional partners and quickly scale to more markets nationwide."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

Mitch Baruchowitz, managing partner at Merida, said the fund recognizes the power of predictive data and curated content in the cannabis industry.

"tökr fits well within our data-driven ecosystem and can efficiently collaborate with our existing portfolio companies in the digital and branded products verticals to drive brand awareness and personalize the consumer discovery to delivery process."

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Posted-In: marijuana Merida Capital Partners pot TokrCannabis News Financing Markets

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
