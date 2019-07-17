Tökr Receives $1M Investment From Merida Capital Partners

Cannabis e-commerce platform tökr announced Wednesday that it has obtained super seed funding led by Merida Capital Partners’ investment of $1 million.

Merida is a private equity investment firm that focuses on cannabis-related companies.

The capital obtained will be used to expand tökr’s business operations nationally and start its THC delivery services in Los Angeles at the end of July, according to the company.

In addition, the funds will also back software development and sales and marketing.

"Merida Capital Partners is an industry-leading cannabis private equity fund and we are thrilled to begin a strategic partnership with them," tökr CEO and founder Matt Singer said in a statement.

"Their existing operations across multiple states will allow us to integrate with additional partners and quickly scale to more markets nationwide."

Mitch Baruchowitz, managing partner at Merida, said the fund recognizes the power of predictive data and curated content in the cannabis industry.

"tökr fits well within our data-driven ecosystem and can efficiently collaborate with our existing portfolio companies in the digital and branded products verticals to drive brand awareness and personalize the consumer discovery to delivery process."

