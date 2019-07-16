New York Same-Day Medical Marijuana Delivery Is Now A Reality

Vireo Health (OTC: VREOF) (CSE: VREO), one of the first medical marijuana companies to be licensed in New York, announced the launch of the state’s first same-day marijuana delivery service. Patients living in the New York City metro area, Westchester County and Nassau County will now have access to free, same-day home delivery.

This is the first time that medical marijuana will be available to patients in New York via same-day delivery.

Launched in April of 2017, Vireo’s signature "from our greenhouse to your front door" medical marijuana home delivery program was the first of its kind in New York State. Since 2017, Vireo’s home delivery service has rapidly expanded throughout the New York City metro area as well as in Westchester County and Long Island and has made more than 25,000 home deliveries.

“I am thrilled that Vireo is continuing to be a leader in providing better services to New York patients. It is also important that the cannabis industry provides the same level of service that consumers expect in the age of Amazon and GrubHub,” said Kyle Kingsley, CEO of Vireo Health. "As a physician-led company, our goal is to provide patients with pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products and an unrivaled patient experience. Providing a free delivery service was an important step to help patients who are homebound or have limited mobility.

"Now providing same day delivery will further ensure that all our patients receive the highest quality service and products with the convenience they deserve.”

Image courtesy of Vireo Health.