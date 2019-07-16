Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Cannabis Announces CBD Oil Contract Worth Up To $42M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
United Cannabis Announces CBD Oil Contract Worth Up To $42M
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB) announced Tuesday that it has been contracted to supply a single customer with its hemp-derived CBD isolate oil for 100 weeks.

The market value of the contract is from $30 to $42 million, United said.

This is the company’s second material agreement since the formation of its Colorado-based MEAD facility in June, where the CBD isolate will be processed, CEO Earnest Blackmon said in a statement. 

“Together these agreements represent seven times the revenue than we reported in 2018, and we are still only at a fraction of our existing capacity,” Blackmon said, adding that the demand for hemp-derived, CBD-infused products has "exploded" since the passing of the Farm Bill.

Yet only a handful of states have established markets, and Colorado is in the lead, the CEO said. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

The company said it plans to launch similar facilities in Tennessee, South Carolina and Illinois by the end of 2019 and is eyeing an expansion to New York, California and Florida.

United Cannabis shares were rallying by 17.43% to 56 cents at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD marijuana pot weedCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNAB)

United Cannabis Corp Names Clifton Lamberth As Chief Marketing Officer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.00
-0.0112
- 89.6%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.15
0.295
+ 34.5%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
-0.0168
- 28%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
-0.25
- 25%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.80
0.1573
+ 24.36%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
-0.08
- 19.75%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.45
-0.106
- 18.93%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0124
+ 18.34%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.74
0.3759
+ 15.93%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0005
- 14.29%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.08
0.0092
+ 13.66%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0059
+ 13.11%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
0.0034
+ 13.04%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.79
-0.115
- 12.78%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
-0.022
- 11.85%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.69
-0.3604
- 11.8%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.24
-0.4
- 10.99%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.11
-0.0128
- 10.67%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0026
+ 10.6%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.0094
+ 10.11%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.13
-0.12
- 9.6%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.15
0.34
+ 8.92%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0146
- 8.66%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0025
- 8.53%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.69
-0.3251
- 8.09%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.71
0.127
+ 8.02%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
-0.0193
- 7.82%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0043
+ 7.61%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.007
- 7.22%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.14
-0.315
- 7.07%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0046
- 6.95%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.09
-0.2059
- 6.24%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.48
0.38
+ 6.23%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
-0.001
- 6.1%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.80
-0.0514
- 6.06%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.46
-0.0282
- 5.75%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.03
0.055
+ 5.64%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.17
-0.0685
- 5.53%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0038
+ 5.37%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
-0.0194
- 5.24%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
-0.0155
- 5.23%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.46
-0.0248
- 5.18%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
0.013
+ 5.05%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.30
0.65
+ 4.76%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.002
+ 4.76%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
-0.0225
- 4.6%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.32
-0.0636
- 4.6%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.85
0.0357
+ 4.41%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
-0.01
- 4.17%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
0.0088
+ 4.14%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.74
-0.0315
- 4.1%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0012
- 4.1%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
-0.0036
- 4.09%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.36
-0.14
- 4%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0022
- 3.99%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.82
-0.73
- 3.94%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.28
-0.13
- 3.81%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.0099
+ 3.81%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.84
-0.033
- 3.78%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.33
0.0118
+ 3.75%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
-0.0018
- 3.75%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.38
0.23
+ 3.74%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
0.052
+ 3.71%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.62%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.45%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0017
- 3.43%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
-0.0074
- 3.29%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.26%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0022
+ 3.24%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
0.02
+ 3.23%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.26
-0.0085
- 3.11%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$13.51
-0.43
- 3.08%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$6.16
0.18
+ 3.01%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.28
-0.07
- 2.98%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
0.0174
+ 2.89%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.17
-1.31
- 2.82%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.76
-0.05
- 2.76%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.29
-0.008
- 2.71%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.23
-0.06
- 2.62%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.83
-0.13
- 2.62%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.28
0.0071
+ 2.59%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.42
-0.0111
- 2.59%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.50
0.29
+ 2.59%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.18
0.175
+ 2.5%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.58
-0.0145
- 2.46%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.55
-0.14
- 2.46%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$26.04
0.615
+ 2.42%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$5.03
-0.12
- 2.33%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.77
0.04
+ 2.31%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.32
0.0072
+ 2.31%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.41
-0.0096
- 2.28%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.74
2.26
+ 2.23%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.21
-0.0048
- 2.2%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0044
- 2.11%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.06%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$14.25
-0.295
- 2.03%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.002
- 2%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
-0.0027
- 1.99%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.12
0.08
+ 1.98%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.50
-0.3266
- 1.94%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
-0.0038
- 1.82%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.28
-0.1722
- 1.82%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.42
-0.1721
- 1.79%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
-0.0161
- 1.77%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
0.0137
+ 1.74%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.22
0.0037
+ 1.74%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.29
-0.3048
- 1.73%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.01
+ 1.64%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.64
0.07
+ 1.53%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
0.0081
+ 1.47%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.45
-0.095
- 1.45%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.06
-0.03
- 1.44%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0045
- 1.42%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.99
0.2706
+ 1.37%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
0.0106
+ 1.36%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0004
- 1.35%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.61
-0.1
- 1.3%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.75
-0.035
- 1.26%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.06
0.18
+ 1.21%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.60
0.0068
+ 1.15%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$128.65
1.44
+ 1.13%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
0.0029
+ 1.12%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.50
0.3894
+ 1.11%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.27
-0.0141
- 1.1%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.55
-0.05
- 1.09%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.69
0.018
+ 1.08%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$165.93
-1.735
- 1.03%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$12.19
-0.12
- 0.97%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$5.15
-0.05
- 0.96%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.18
0.0106
+ 0.91%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.57
0.0563
+ 0.86%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.07
1.0661
+ 0.84%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
-0.0027
- 0.82%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0007
- 0.78%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.83
0.022
+ 0.78%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.33
0.045
+ 0.72%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.67%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.17
0.1983
+ 0.66%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.36
-0.057
- 0.61%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.70
-0.37
- 0.6%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.02
0.076
+ 0.59%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
0.0015
+ 0.58%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.88
-0.145
- 0.56%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
-0.0041
- 0.54%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
0.0111
+ 0.53%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.96
0.01
+ 0.51%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.90
-0.08
- 0.5%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.28
-0.0014
- 0.5%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
-0.0023
- 0.5%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.50
0.06
+ 0.48%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.09
-0.01
- 0.48%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.71
0.0222
+ 0.47%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
0.0018
+ 0.45%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.92
-0.0041
- 0.44%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
-0.001
- 0.42%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.40
0.18
+ 0.41%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.63
-1.21
- 0.4%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.03
-0.02
- 0.4%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
0.0007
+ 0.39%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
-0.0014
- 0.38%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.80
0.02
+ 0.35%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
-0.0051
- 0.35%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$170.61
-0.54
- 0.32%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.44
0.03
+ 0.32%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0006
- 0.29%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.77
0.185
+ 0.22%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.15
-0.0023
- 0.2%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0006
+ 0.2%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
-0.0002
- 0.19%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.41
-0.0046
- 0.19%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.37
0.0007
+ 0.18%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.61
-0.0282
- 0.13%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.32
-0.08
- 0.12%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.83
0.0007
+ 0.08%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
- 0.02%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$4.00
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.80
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.50
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.50
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.13
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.34
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.75
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; Cancer Genetics Shares Spike Higher

Spotify Investors Show Concern Following Report Apple Could Pay Podcasters