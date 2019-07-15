Market Overview

Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From July 15, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From July 15, 2019
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.5% to close at $7.01 after recieving new Health Canada licenses for outdoor cultivation.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.1% to close at $6.28.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 2.81% to close at $35.17.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 4.56%, to close at $14.89.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 19.77%, closing at $3.09.
  • HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares increased by 4.12% to close at $5.05.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.93% to close at $127.25.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 2.3%, closing at $2.81.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 1.78%, to close at $2.29, amid announcements of its former SVP of Business Development Kellen O’Keefe’s appointment as Flower One Holdings new Chief Strategy Officer.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 4.63%, closing at $6.10, rallying after releasing their Q3 earnings report.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.55% to close at $16.00.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 2.03%, to close at $44.22.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 0.43% to close at $2.36.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 2.29%, to close at $4.46.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 2.2%, to close at $13.94.

Losers

  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 0.77%, eventually closing at $7.71.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.78% to close at $167.66.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 1.92%, eventually closing at $1.53.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.39% to close at $13.46.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 3.65% to close at $3.96.

Related Stories:

Symptoms Of U.S. State Medical Cannabis Markets Vary With Saturation Levels.

Diversity In Cannabis: Making Sure Everyone Benefits And 'Not Just A Privileged Few'

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
