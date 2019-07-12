Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 12, 2019
No cannabis stocks made major gains Friday. 420 Investor Alan Brochstein attributed the weakness to stocks breaking technical support in a market where sentiment has been negatively impacted by CannTrust placing a hold on product sales.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.71% to close at $6.77, breaking below its June support level at around $7.10 and now testing February support at $6.80.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 5.04% to close at $6.22.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 7.9% to close at $34.16, breaking below the $38 level, which served as a bottom throughout June to its lowest level since January.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 6.01%, eventually closing at $14.24.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 17.36% to close at $2.57, plummeting again after voluntarily halting sales.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.88% to close at $7.77.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 1.25% to close at $172.45.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 5.83%, eventually closing at $4.85.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 4.29%, eventually closing at $1.56.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 8.37% to close at $126.10.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 4.49% to close at $2.75.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 2.2%, eventually closing at $13.79.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 5.46% to close at $2.25.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 3.75%, closing at $4.11, after confirming the closing of its Brands Within Reach acquisition.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 7.17%, closing at $5.83.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 1.4% to close at $15.45.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 4.09% to close at $43.34, although its first batch of medical cannabis oil reached Ireland today.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares did not move, opening and closing at $2.35.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.24%, eventually closing at $4.36, although it was named the "Brand to Watch" by Brightfield Group. The report said cbdMD's strategic partnerships in sports and fitness, coupled with its charitable efforts, have all contributed to its continued rise in the CBD industry..
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 5.28%, closing at $13.64.
