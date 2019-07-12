Cannabis Edibles Co. Bhang Corporation Now Trading On CSE

Cannabis edible maker Bhang Corporation (CSE: BHNG) began trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange on Friday.

The house of cannabis brands has an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol and terpene products (which are sold through its licensees and/or by Bhang directly) products.

“This public listing fuels our strategy to meet the growing demand for today’s most innovative cannabis products,” Scott Van Rixel, CEO of Bhang, told Benzinga. “While our model is not reliant upon accessing the capital markets, our going public transaction will allow us to evaluate new opportunities to accelerate our growth, build our industry-leading house of brands and increase shareholder value.”

