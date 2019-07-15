Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

California's Assembly Bill 97 Is The State's Latest Attempt To Curtail The Illicit Market
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
California's Assembly Bill 97 Is The State's Latest Attempt To Curtail The Illicit Market
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

In May 2019, California significantly cut its cannabis tax revenue projections through June 2020. In just four months, state projections decreased by $223 million.

Much of the blame is often placed on the state's rampant illicit market. Since the legalization of adult use cannabis, California has struggled to convert or shut down noncompliant businesses.

Despite the risk of untested cannabis products, consumers continue to use illicit options to avoid excise taxes that can reach 50%. Some estimations have projected that for every one compliant shop in the state, there are five that are noncompliant.

Newsome OKs $30K Fines 

The state has continued to push consumers toward legal options while attempting to curtail black market actors. The state Bureau of Cannabis Control recently launched the #weedwise campaign, encouraging people to buy from licensed businesses. The campaign also urges noncompliant businesses to obtain licensing and become compliant.

Governor Gavin Newsome approved another measure on July 1, Assembly Bill 97, which aims to cut into the illicit market.

The bill is highlighted by a fine for illicit operations totaling $30,000 per day. The move could steer businesses toward licensing, although smaller fines have been disregarded by businesses for years.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

'The Illicit Market Undercut The Legal One' 

Lauren Estevez is a Los Angeles-based attorney who has appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg, in addition to other cannabis endeavors, including the completion of over 100 global cannabis projects.

In an email, Estevez touched on California’s struggles with revenue due to the illicit market and other factors.

“California's collected tax revenues for 2018 were lower than initially projected — one reason for this was that many local jurisdictions banned commercial cannabis, another is that the illicit market undercut the legal one.”

Another key provision in the new law extends the sunset date for provisional licenses to Jan. 1, 2020. 

"[AB 97] shows that the state's priority is to get as many cannabis operators into the legal market as possible," Estevez said. 

Attorney Says Law Raises Standards

Anne van Leynseele, an attorney at Los Angeles-based Zuber Lawler, told Benzinga that AB 97 is a "bold statement."

The bill "creates and extends authority to ensure better standards in enforcement, cultivation, manufacturing, environmental considerations and public protections related to cannabis products," van Leynseele said. 

There is no indication of when figures could reveal the impact of AB 97’s passing. The next hint may come when the state releases its next round of revenue projections.

Related Links: 

California Reports Cannabis Sales Tax Revenue: Massive Growth, But Still Below Expectations

California Marks 1 Year Of Recreational Marijuana: How Much Cannabis Was Sold?

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Anne van LeynseeleCannabis Government Regulations Politics Markets Interview General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.04
0.475
+ 18.52%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.07
0.1708
+ 8.99%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.16
0.3302
+ 5.66%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.89
0.6451
+ 4.53%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$16.03
0.5814
+ 3.76%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.02
0.17
+ 3.51%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.67
-0.2
- 3.41%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.99
0.2277
+ 3.37%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.70
0.67
+ 3.19%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.82
-0.057
- 3.03%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$167.75
-4.7
- 2.73%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.06
0.82
+ 2.39%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.59
-0.2007
- 2.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.94
0.2344
+ 1.85%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$29.97
0.5075
+ 1.72%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.79
0.045
+ 1.64%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.00
0.66
+ 1.52%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$101.47
1.49
+ 1.49%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.28
0.028
+ 1.24%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.29
0.075
+ 1.21%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.68
-0.0918
- 1.18%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.47
0.065
+ 1.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.86
0.7537
+ 0.6%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.41
0.01
+ 0.42%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.35
0.0055
+ 0.13%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.60
-0.08
- 0.03%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From July 15, 2019

Commentary: Understanding The Railroads' Quarterly Earnings And What Else To Ask…