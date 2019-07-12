Market Overview

Cannabis Real Estate Firm BANGI Receives Michigan Hemp Production License
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2019 11:54am   Comments
Cannabis Real Estate Firm BANGI Receives Michigan Hemp Production License
Cannabis-oriented real estate firm BANGI, Inc (OTC: BNGI) announced Friday that it's one of the first companies to be issued an industrial hemp production license in the state of Michigan.

Bangi is a real estate company focused on acquiring specialized assets such as hemp and cannabis farms; its name means “hemp” or “marijuana” in Swahili.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

The license is an important step toward Bangi's goal of becoming a substantial provider of real estate, cannabis and cannabinoid products, Bangi Chairman and CEO Dr. Neil Parsan said in a statement. 

“This license will enable the development and distribution of hemp cultivation and hemp-derived CBD production while also enhancing the overall value of certain properties that we are currently seeking to acquire and incorporate within the BANGI platform." 

Posted-In: Hemp marijuana pot weed

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

