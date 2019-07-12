Market Overview

Tilray's Medical Cannabis Oil Reaches Ireland
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2019 3:20pm
Tilray's Medical Cannabis Oil Reaches Ireland
On Thursday, Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced its GMP-certified medical cannabis oral solution has reached Ireland. In this manner, Ireland became the 13th country where Tilray’s products are imported, as the company works on its global expansion in Europe.

At the end of June, the Department of Health in Ireland approved the Medical Cannabis Access Programme that enables patients in need of medical cannabis to obtain it. Through this program, Tilray oral solutions should reach qualified patients in Ireland during the second half of the year.

“This development in Ireland represents an exciting turning point for patients,” said Cahterine Jacobson, Tilray’s Vice President of Medical and Regulatory Affairs. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to provide patients in Ireland with access to Tilray’s standardized GMP-certified medical cannabis products, and we’re thrilled to see an increasing number of countries improve access to medical cannabis. We will continue to do our part to increase access for patients in need around the world."

Tilray's shares traded around $43.48 at time of publication.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Emerging Markets Markets

