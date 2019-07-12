Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTC: SPRWF) announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has released a final order approving previously announced agreement to acquire Blissco Cannabis Corp. (OTC: HSTRF).

Supreme Cannabis will acquire all common shares of Blissco, closing the arrangement today. Each Blissco shareholder will receive 0.24 of a common share of Supreme Cannabis for each Blsissco common share held.

"With the closing of this acquisition, Supreme Cannabis will expand its portfolio to include a consumer focused brand that specializes in products for the premium global wellness category," said Supeme Cannabis’ CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal.

Supreme Cannabis closed Thursday at $1.06 per share, while BlissCo closed at 25 cents per share.

