Mysteriously Planted Cannabis Discovered On Vermont State House Grounds

Earlier this week, authorities in Montpelier, Vermont, got a call about a visitor’s discovery of various cannabis plants among the flower beds around the Vermont State House.

A total of 34 immature plants were discovered without determining whether they are marijuana or hemp plants, according to CNN.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said there are no plans to test the plants, as it is not a criminal case.

Vermont was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana through its legislature.

Even though cultivation is legal in Vermont, Romei said “there are limits on where you can do it, and the statehouse flower beds certainly aren’t one of those permissible sites," according to the news station WMTW.

The police chief said it's not the first time cannabis plants have been discovered on the government property.

“If there is a typical Vermont story, this is probably it."

