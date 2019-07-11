Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 4:19pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019
Gainers

  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.12%, closing at $174.63.
  • HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares rose 0.98%, to close at $5.15, amid news it will transfer its listing from NYSE American to NYSE.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares rose 7.24%, to close at $1.63.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 4.09%, closing at $137.72.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.29%, to close at $2.35.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.7%, closing at $14.40.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.84%, to close at $7.18.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.36%, to close at $6.55, although shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) were assigned an average recommendation of “buy” from the nine analysts covering the firm, as reported by Marketwatch. 
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.9%, to close at $37.09.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.92%, closing at $15.15, after acquiring GMP-compliant fermentation, manufacturing facility.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.58% to close at $3.11, after Berman Tabacco announced an investigation into the company's illegal practices.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.36%, to close at $8.00.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 2.62%, to close at $14.10.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 4.03%, to close at $2.38.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 5.28%, eventually closing at $6.28.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.44%, eventually closing at $15.70.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.61%, to close at $45.19. Zenabis closed a $30 million non-dilutive financing via supply agreement with it.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.1%, eventually closing at $4.65.

Cronos Group Will Acquire GMP Compliant Fermentation, Manufacturing Facility

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX:CRON) announced Thursday it entered into an agreement to acquire GMP compliant fermentation and manufacturing facility from ... read more

From Coffee To Cannabis: Colombian Legislators To Move For Adult-Use Legalization

This is the first of a two-part series on the history of Colombia and its route to cannabis legalization. Colombia is in an extraordinary position. It ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more
