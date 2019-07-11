Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019
Gainers
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.12%, closing at $174.63.
- HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares rose 0.98%, to close at $5.15, amid news it will transfer its listing from NYSE American to NYSE.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares rose 7.24%, to close at $1.63.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 4.09%, closing at $137.72.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.29%, to close at $2.35.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.7%, closing at $14.40.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.84%, to close at $7.18.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.36%, to close at $6.55, although shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) were assigned an average recommendation of “buy” from the nine analysts covering the firm, as reported by Marketwatch.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.9%, to close at $37.09.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.92%, closing at $15.15, after acquiring GMP-compliant fermentation, manufacturing facility.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.58% to close at $3.11, after Berman Tabacco announced an investigation into the company's illegal practices.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.36%, to close at $8.00.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 2.62%, to close at $14.10.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 4.03%, to close at $2.38.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 5.28%, eventually closing at $6.28.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.44%, eventually closing at $15.70.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.61%, to close at $45.19. Zenabis closed a $30 million non-dilutive financing via supply agreement with it.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.1%, eventually closing at $4.65.
