Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019

Gainers

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.84%, to close at $7.18.

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.36%, to close at $6.55, although shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) were assigned an average recommendation of "buy" from the nine analysts covering the firm, as reported by Marketwatch.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.9%, to close at $37.09.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.92%, closing at $15.15, after acquiring GMP-compliant fermentation, manufacturing facility.

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.58% to close at $3.11, after Berman Tabacco announced an investigation into the company's illegal practices.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.36%, to close at $8.00.

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 2.62%, to close at $14.10.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 4.03%, to close at $2.38.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 5.28%, eventually closing at $6.28.

Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.44%, eventually closing at $15.70.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.61%, to close at $45.19. Zenabis closed a $30 million non-dilutive financing via supply agreement with it.

cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.1%, eventually closing at $4.65.

