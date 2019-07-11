Avicanna Receives Conditional Approval To List On Toronto Stock Exchange

Cannabinoid-focused producer Avicanna announced Wednesday afternoon it has gained a receipt for its final prospectus filed in connection with its completed special warrant offering for gross proceeds of around $22.1 million.

In addition, the company has gained conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the listing of the common shares. Avicanna’s shares are expected to start trading on TSX under the ticker symbol AVCN.

Avicanna is an Ontario-based corporation that works on producing plant-derived cannabinoid-based products via its two leading business sectors: cultivation, and research and development. The company runs two subsidiaries Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., and Sativa Nativa S.A.S., both representing the base for its cultivation business.

