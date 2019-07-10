Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Company Revolution Enterprises Names Tony Hunter As New Chairman
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Company Revolution Enterprises Names Tony Hunter As New Chairman
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Illinois-based Revolution Enterprises announced Wednesday the new chairman of the company’s board of directors will be Tony Hunter.

Hunter is known for his expertise in the media world, as he worked for Chicago Tribune Company for 20 years, including eight years spent as Publisher of the Chicago Tribune.

As like many other figures in the cannabis world, Hunter decided to join the industry after watching people close to him experiencing health improvements by using medical cannabis products.

Revolution CEO Mark de Souza said Hunter is the perfect choice for this position.

“He has a proven track record of building robust businesses by creating high performance teams and an intense focus on the execution of strategic priorities," said de Souza. "His integrity and focus on profitability, coupled with disciplined corporate governance, uniquely matches our board chair needs as we enter this next chapter in Revolution’s evolution.”

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more

"Revolution’s business is based on putting patients and consumers first, operational excellence, and expansion that is thoughtful and strategic," said Hunter. "I look forward to helping the company in its next stage of growth as we double down on these fundamentals and open new markets across the country.”

Revolution Enterprises is known for changing various parts of the cannabis businesses, such as the way legal cannabis is cultivated, packaged, sold and consumed. In previous months, the company has broadened its services to Florida, acquiring a hemp-derived CBD pet products company.

Hunter’s appointment coincides with Revolution’s expansion into Arkansas, which approved medical cannabis by ballot measure in 2016 and opened for legal sales in May. Revolution will serve as the exclusive operating partner to Delta Medical Cannabis Co.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Chicago Tribune Mark de Souza Revolution Enterprises Tony HunterCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.28
-0.09
- 3.8%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$16.09
0.4279
+ 2.73%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.51
-0.08
- 2.23%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.86
0.0555
+ 1.98%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.25
0.12
+ 1.96%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.95
0.025
+ 1.3%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$179.62
1.8
+ 1.01%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.59
0.4414
+ 0.98%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$131.06
-1.29
- 0.97%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.95
0.045
+ 0.92%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.90
0.0621
+ 0.91%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.70
0.107
+ 0.79%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.14
0.06
+ 0.74%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.87
-0.0515
- 0.74%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.32
2.09
+ 0.7%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.52
-0.0159
- 0.63%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.43
0.1627
+ 0.52%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.56
0.01
+ 0.39%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.58
0.08
+ 0.36%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.20
0.0165
+ 0.32%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.57
0.0369
+ 0.24%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.18
0.08
+ 0.2%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.73
-0.0135
- 0.2%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.32
0.1822
+ 0.18%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.16
0.0185
+ 0.18%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.34
-0.005
- 0.07%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist For Cannabis Company Caliva

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the ... read more

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Abraham "will be ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Netflix Becoming Too Expensive?