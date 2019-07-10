Cannabis Company Revolution Enterprises Names Tony Hunter As New Chairman

Illinois-based Revolution Enterprises announced Wednesday the new chairman of the company’s board of directors will be Tony Hunter.

Hunter is known for his expertise in the media world, as he worked for Chicago Tribune Company for 20 years, including eight years spent as Publisher of the Chicago Tribune.

As like many other figures in the cannabis world, Hunter decided to join the industry after watching people close to him experiencing health improvements by using medical cannabis products.

Revolution CEO Mark de Souza said Hunter is the perfect choice for this position.

“He has a proven track record of building robust businesses by creating high performance teams and an intense focus on the execution of strategic priorities," said de Souza. "His integrity and focus on profitability, coupled with disciplined corporate governance, uniquely matches our board chair needs as we enter this next chapter in Revolution’s evolution.”

"Revolution’s business is based on putting patients and consumers first, operational excellence, and expansion that is thoughtful and strategic," said Hunter. "I look forward to helping the company in its next stage of growth as we double down on these fundamentals and open new markets across the country.”

Revolution Enterprises is known for changing various parts of the cannabis businesses, such as the way legal cannabis is cultivated, packaged, sold and consumed. In previous months, the company has broadened its services to Florida, acquiring a hemp-derived CBD pet products company.

Hunter’s appointment coincides with Revolution’s expansion into Arkansas, which approved medical cannabis by ballot measure in 2016 and opened for legal sales in May. Revolution will serve as the exclusive operating partner to Delta Medical Cannabis Co.