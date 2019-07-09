Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hawaii Becomes 26th US State With Decriminalized Cannabis
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
Hawaii Becomes 26th US State With Decriminalized Cannabis
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

On Tuesday, a new bill became a law in Hawaii that decriminalized marijuana. Even though the state still has not legalized it, the move is seen as an improvement.

What To Know

The bill decriminalizing cannabis was introduced in the Congress in January and the Democrat-controlled legislature passed it and sent it to Gov. David Ige at the beginning of May. Even though the Democratic governor did not sign the bill, he also did not veto it, which resulted in it becoming a law on Tuesday.

The law removes the possibility of jail time for possession of up to three grams of cannabis. However, the $130 fine was kept as a penalty. The law includes the expungement of criminal records related solely to the possession of up to three grams of plant material.

It also authorizes the creation of a marijuana evaluation task force that would be focused on making recommendations on changing penalties for cannabis use.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Why It's Important

With the new law, Hawaii became the 26th U.S. state where cannabis is either legalized or decriminalized.

Decriminalization is a small step compared to measures taken by other states that legalized adult-use. Nevertheless, it's an important move in a state that has been moving very slowly on legalization, despite all levers of power being fully controlled by the Democrats.

In March, a bill failed to pass, despite strong support in Congress, after the Health Committee did not meet the deadline required to consider the bill.

Related Link:

Illinois To Become 11th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Decriminalization HawaiiCannabis Government News Regulations Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.60
-0.2314
- 6.04%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$132.22
7.4601
+ 5.98%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.93
0.091
+ 4.96%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.80
-0.1275
- 4.36%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.67
0.55
+ 3.64%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.54
0.0759
+ 3.09%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.13
0.1769
+ 2.97%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.37
-0.0697
- 2.86%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.53
0.43
+ 2.85%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.90
-0.14
- 2.78%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$177.82
4.67
+ 2.7%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.92
-0.165
- 2.33%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.84
-0.162
- 2.31%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.18
0.115
+ 2.27%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.14
-0.1915
- 1.85%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.34
-0.105
- 1.41%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.10
-1
- 1%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.12
-0.35
- 0.89%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.14
-0.31
- 0.68%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.49
-0.1389
- 0.61%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.06
0.04
+ 0.5%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.55
0.0121
+ 0.48%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.74
-0.025
- 0.37%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.60
-0.0382
- 0.28%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.23
0.37
+ 0.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.27
0.0099
+ 0.03%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more

OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Canadian cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) announced a new proprietary technology that would enable the production of liquid and ... read more

Green Growth Brands To Purchase Moxie For $310M, Create '360 Degree' Cannabis Company

Green Growth Brands (OTCQB: GGBXF)(CSE:GGB) announced Tuesday it entered into an agreement with MXY Holdings to acquire the company for $310 million, which ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Levi, Helen Of Troy Make Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session