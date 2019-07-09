NYSE And NASDAQ Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 9, 2019
The big announcement of the day was the unveiling of Innovation Share's Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), the first ever cannabis ETF to avoid alcohol or tobacco holdings.
Gainers
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 2.85% to close at $15.53, amid announcements of appointing industry titan Todd Abraham to an executive position.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 0.75%, to close at $8.08.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 2.7% to close at $177.82.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 2.17%, to close at $5.19.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 6.15%, closing at $132.29.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 3.09% to close at $2.54.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.44% to close at $15.65.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 1.34%, closing at $7.34.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $6.75.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.91% to close at $39.12.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 6.14% to close at $3.60.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 0.64% to close at $1.55.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 1.49% to close at $14.88.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.26% to close at $6.92.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 0.66%, to close at $45.15.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $2.35.
- cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.2%, eventually closing at $4.90.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 0.87% to close at $14.8.
