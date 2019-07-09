Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jay-Z Will Be Brand Ambassador For Cannabis Company Caliva

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
Jay-Z Will Be Brand Ambassador For Cannabis Company Caliva
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the benefits of the legalization of cannabis in communities that were hit hardest by the War on Drugs.

High Times reported Tuesday that Jay-Z has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the company and will focus on increasing opportunities resulting from legalization for “citizens returning from incarceration.” The rapper released a 2016 film that called the War on Drugs an “epic fail.”

“With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor,” Jay-Z told High Times. “We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Caliva and Jay-Z, the magazine said, would work on issues surrounding job training and workforce development in communities heavily hit by drug incarcerations.

Related Links:

Not A Hard Knock Life Anymore: A Look At Jay-Z's Billion Dollar Empire

Caliva Buys Plant-Based Beverage Maker Zola To Accelerate CBD Beverage Rollout

Photo credit: Mike Barry, via Wikimedia Commons

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Caliva High Times Jay Z jay-zCannabis News Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

MariMed (MRMD)
$1.97
0.134
+ 7.31%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.29
-0.1503
- 6.16%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.62
-0.21
- 5.48%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$129.45
4.69
+ 3.76%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.63
0.525
+ 3.48%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.84
-0.0875
- 2.99%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$178.03
4.875
+ 2.82%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.11
0.1569
+ 2.64%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.94
-0.1436
- 2.03%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.86
-0.1421
- 2.03%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.35
0.23
+ 1.52%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.18
-0.1515
- 1.47%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.14
0.0727
+ 1.44%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.98
-0.06
- 1.19%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$98.94
-1.16
- 1.16%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.38
-0.065
- 0.87%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.95
-0.07
- 0.87%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.16
-0.295
- 0.65%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.48
0.015
+ 0.61%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.80
0.035
+ 0.52%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.36
0.1
+ 0.32%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.56
-0.07
- 0.31%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.35
-0.12
- 0.3%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.61
-0.0294
- 0.22%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.54
-0.0029
- 0.11%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.82
-0.0367
- 0.01%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tackling India's Logistics Woes In The Time Of E-Commerce