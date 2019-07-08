Green Peak Innovations Announces First Michigan Dispensary: Bay City Gets The Prize

Last December, Green Peak Innovations received more than 30 licenses covering medical cannabis cultivation, processing and provisioning in Michigan.

On Monday, the company announced it would be opening its first dispensary in Bay City. This is the first of 30 dispensaries it expects to open in Michigan by the end of 2020.

Green Peak said the location of the first retail store will be 4330 Wilder Road, Bay City, Michigan, and will be 3,200 square feet. Opening is expected for July 10. The dispensary will only serve medical marijuana patients for the time being.

The company projects 100 stores nation wide.

Earlier this year, Green Peak Innovations rolled out its own cannabis brand: North Cannabis Company.

