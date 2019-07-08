Market Overview

Green Peak Innovations Announces First Michigan Dispensary: Bay City Gets The Prize
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 8:18pm   Comments
Green Peak Innovations Announces First Michigan Dispensary: Bay City Gets The Prize
Last December, Green Peak Innovations received more than 30 licenses covering medical cannabis cultivation, processing and provisioning in Michigan.

On Monday, the company announced it would be opening its first dispensary in Bay City. This is the first of 30 dispensaries it expects to open in Michigan by the end of 2020.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Green Peak said the location of the first retail store will be 4330 Wilder Road, Bay City, Michigan, and will be 3,200 square feet. Opening is expected for July 10. The dispensary will only serve medical marijuana patients for the time being.

The company projects 100 stores nation wide.

Earlier this year, Green Peak Innovations rolled out its own cannabis brand: North Cannabis Company.

More details here.

Need more? Click here to see all cannabis news.

Posted-In: Green Peak InnovationsCannabis News Markets

