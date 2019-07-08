Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 8, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 8, 2019
Gainers

  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.67%, closing at $173.15.
  • Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 7.93%, closing at $7.08. After the closing bell, the company announced expanded development of rapid-onset nano-emulsification technology for cannabis beverages.

Losers

  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 1.46%, closing at $6.75.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.33%, closing at $7.44.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares plummeted 22.4% to close at $3.83, following Health Canada's compliance issue.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.72% to close at $39.47.
  • cbdMD,Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.26% to close at $5.04.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 1.24% to close at $15.10.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)shares fell 3.61%  to close at $8.02.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.69% to close at $5.06.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares fell 0.6%, closing at $1.56.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 4.26% to close at $124.62.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 3.53% to close at $2.46.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 1.63%, closing at $15.11.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 4.47%, closing at $2.35.
  • Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.26% to close at $45.45.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 3.3% to close at $14.93.

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.83
-1.1
- 22.31%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$7.08
0.52
+ 7.93%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.83
0.0915
+ 5.25%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.93
-0.1425
- 4.64%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$124.70
-5.459
- 4.19%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$5.04
-0.22
- 4.18%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.02
-0.3
- 3.61%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.46
-0.09
- 3.53%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.33
-0.3685
- 3.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.44
-1.54
- 3.28%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.06
-0.1349
- 2.6%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.69
-0.44
- 1.9%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.47
-0.69
- 1.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.27
-0.53
- 1.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.63
-0.223
- 1.61%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.12
-0.245
- 1.59%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.44
-0.1
- 1.33%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.09
-0.2
- 1.31%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.75
-0.085
- 1.24%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.95
-0.0709
- 1.18%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.54
-0.0221
- 0.86%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$173.40
1.4
+ 0.81%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$100.10
-0.705
- 0.7%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.85
-1.42
- 0.48%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.44
-0.0103
- 0.42%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.00
-0.01
- 0.14%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
