Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Canadian cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) announced a new proprietary technology that would enable the production of liquid and powdered cannabinoid products.

What Happened

OrganiGram's proprietary technology uses nano-emulsion that creates micro-droplets that are very small and uniform. The end result is a cannabis-infused product with a rapid and onset effect, as well as reliable and control dosing. The process bypasses a large part of the metabolism that allows for a better absorption of cannabinoids into the bloodstream.

The technology is stable to temperature variations, as well as other factors, such as mechanical disturbance, salinity, pH and sweeteners.

Organigram's scientists also figured out how to use the emulsification system to transform the formulation into a dissolvable powder.

Need more? Click here to see all cannabis news.

Why This Is Important

One of the main features of the nano-emulsion technology is the initial onset of cannabinoids within 10 to 15 minutes.

As Canada is readying to legalize edible and beverage cannabis products, OrganiGram's technology has a lot of potential. In addition to the previously-announced line of cannabis-infused chocolate, OrganiGram can also launch other products.

In addition to announcing the technology, OrganiGram said it's actively looking for a strategic partner with experience in beverage products to take advantage of nano-emulsion.

In line with the technology, OrganiGram said it will launch a line of dried powder beverage products in Canada early next year.

The stock closed Monday's session at $9.24 per share, higher by 7.8%.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings

8 Things You Need To Know About Eating Marijuana Edibles

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: edibles Nano-Emulsion Organigram HoldingsCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
Bruce Linton Tells CNBC He Was 'Terminated' From Canopy Growth
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
There's A New Cannabis Index To Help Investors Measure The Industry
Organigram Receives Government Approval For 17 More Cultivation Rooms
The Secret Sauce Behind The Best Performing Cannabis ETF In Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.83
-1.1
- 22.31%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$7.08
0.52
+ 7.93%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.83
0.0915
+ 5.25%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.93
-0.1425
- 4.64%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$124.70
-5.459
- 4.19%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$5.04
-0.22
- 4.18%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.02
-0.3
- 3.61%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.46
-0.09
- 3.53%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.33
-0.3685
- 3.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.44
-1.54
- 3.28%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.06
-0.1349
- 2.6%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.69
-0.44
- 1.9%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.47
-0.69
- 1.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.27
-0.53
- 1.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.63
-0.223
- 1.61%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.12
-0.245
- 1.59%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.44
-0.1
- 1.33%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.09
-0.2
- 1.31%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.75
-0.085
- 1.24%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.95
-0.0709
- 1.18%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.54
-0.0221
- 0.86%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$173.40
1.4
+ 0.81%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$100.10
-0.705
- 0.7%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.85
-1.42
- 0.48%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.44
-0.0103
- 0.42%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.00
-0.01
- 0.14%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 8, 2019

It's Homebuying Season: What To Expect In 2019