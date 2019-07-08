KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), a producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries, said Monday that it's applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market exchange.

What Happened

The move is expected to increase KuschCo's profile by diversifying its shareholder base and improving share liquidity, CEO Nick Kovacevich said in a statement.

This would help support the company's long-term goals and objectives, he said.

Why It's Important

The Nasdaq Global Select Market stock exchange is the "highest and most prestigious" Nasdaq tier, Kovacevich said.

What's Next

KushCo's application is subject to approval from Nasdaq and all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

Until a decision is made, shares of KushCo will continue trading on the OTC markets under the symbol "KSHB."

The over-the-counter stock was trading higher by more than 5% at $5.19 at the time of publication Monday.

