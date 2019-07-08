Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KushCo Applies For Nasdaq Listing

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
KushCo Applies For Nasdaq Listing
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), a producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries, said Monday that it's applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market exchange.

What Happened

The move is expected to increase KuschCo's profile by diversifying its shareholder base and improving share liquidity, CEO Nick Kovacevich said in a statement

This would help support the company's long-term goals and objectives, he said. 

Why It's Important

The Nasdaq Global Select Market stock exchange is the "highest and most prestigious" Nasdaq tier, Kovacevich said. 

What's Next

KushCo's application is subject to approval from Nasdaq and all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

Until a decision is made, shares of KushCo will continue trading on the OTC markets under the  symbol "KSHB."

The over-the-counter stock was trading higher by more than 5% at $5.19 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

KushCo Partners With C.A. Fortune To Provide CBD Clients Large-Scale Retail Distribution Access

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Hemp NASDAQ Nick KovacevichCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSHB)

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
KushCo Partners With C.A. Fortune To Provide CBD Clients Large-Scale Retail Distribution Access
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
KushCo Will Open A Distribution Facility In Metro Detroit
These Were The Securities With The Biggest Dollar Volume Increases On OTC Markets In April
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.86
-1.07
- 21.7%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.99
0.43
+ 6.55%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.99
-0.2727
- 5.18%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.80
0.0555
+ 3.19%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.65
-0.185
- 2.71%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.99
-0.08
- 2.61%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.07
-0.125
- 2.41%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.49
-0.06
- 2.35%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.50
-0.06
- 2.34%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.95
-0.3434
- 2.25%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$127.25
-2.91
- 2.24%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.62
-0.5099
- 2.2%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.31
-0.85
- 2.12%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.17
-0.15
- 1.8%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.25
-0.55
- 1.73%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.64
-0.2174
- 1.57%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.45
-0.0921
- 1.22%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.20
-0.165
- 1.07%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$170.61
-1.395
- 0.81%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.63
-0.07
- 0.65%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.64
-1.63
- 0.55%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$100.28
-0.525
- 0.52%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.05
0.026
+ 0.43%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.46
0.01
+ 0.41%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.99
-0.025
- 0.36%
Tilray (TLRY)
$47.05
0.07
+ 0.15%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank's Restructuring Plan

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher