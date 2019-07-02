Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 2, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2019 4:29pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 0.92%, to close at $14.24.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 0.37%, to close at $2.73.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 4.18%, closing at $15.19.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.55%, to close at $7.63.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.26%, to close at $40.08.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.18% to close at $15.51.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.73%, closing at $4.98.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 4.79%, to close at $5.56.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 5.98% to close at $8.49.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.04% to close at $170.84.
  • HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.72%, closing at $5.18.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 3.59% to close at $120.53.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 2.02%, to close at $2.43.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 3.87%, to close at $47.39.

