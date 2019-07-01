Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From July 1, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 0.13%, closing at $7.83.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.69%, closing at $40.59.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 0.25% to close at $16.02.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 1.99% to close at $5.12.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.15%, to close at $172.64.
- HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares rose 1.13%, to close at $5.38.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 1.18% to close at $125.02.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 5.88%, closing at $49.30.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 4.13%, to close at $14.11.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 4.58%, to close at $2.72.
Losers
- cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 1.02% to close at $5.84.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped 5.84% to close at $9.03.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 0.8%, eventually closing at $2.48.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 4.08%, to close at $14.58.
