Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28
Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.06% to close at $15.98.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.6%, closing at $5.01.
  • cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 4.98%, closing at $5.90.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares grew 1.29% to close at $172.39.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares grew 3.23% to close at $123.56.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.5%, closing at $46.58.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 6.61%, closing at $13.55.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares decreased by 0.13%, closing at $7.82.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped 0.84%, closing at $40.31.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.62% to close at $9.59.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 1.85%, closing at $5.32.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares decreased by 1.1%, closing at $2.6.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.99% to close at $15.23.

