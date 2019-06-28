Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28

Gainers

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.06% to close at $15.98.

(NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.06% to close at $15.98. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.6%, closing at $5.01.

(NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.6%, closing at $5.01. cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 4.98%, closing at $5.90.

(NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 4.98%, closing at $5.90. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares grew 1.29% to close at $172.39.

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares grew 1.29% to close at $172.39. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares grew 3.23% to close at $123.56.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares grew 3.23% to close at $123.56. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.5%, closing at $46.58.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.5%, closing at $46.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 6.61%, closing at $13.55.

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares decreased by 0.13%, closing at $7.82.

(NYSE: ACB) shares decreased by 0.13%, closing at $7.82. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped 0.84%, closing at $40.31.

(NYSE: CGC) shares dropped 0.84%, closing at $40.31. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.62% to close at $9.59.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.62% to close at $9.59. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 1.85%, closing at $5.32.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 1.85%, closing at $5.32. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares decreased by 1.1%, closing at $2.6.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares decreased by 1.1%, closing at $2.6. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.99% to close at $15.23.

Want to know why these stocks are moving? Click here for the most recent actionable cannabis articles.

Related Links:

Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Gets New Directors