Cannabis company CB2 Insights Inc (OTC: CBIIF) has acquired New Jersey Alternative Medicine, one of the state’s largest medical cannabis evaluation and education clinic groups.

NJAM, which operates six clinics in the state and serves over 15,000 patients, will transfer all patient care to CB2 Insights under a performance-based agreement. CB2 Insights will operate in New Jersey under its subsidiary Canna Care Docs, the largest multistate medical cannabis clinic operator in the U.S.

New Jersey is the third new state CB2 Insights has entered since April, following the recently announced acquisitions of Relaxed Clarity and MedEval Clinics in Colorado and Arizona, respectively.

“New Jersey is exciting territory right now, as regulators are now solidly focused on advancing legislation throughout the state," CB2 Insights CEO Prad Sekar told Benzinga.

"We are ready to bring our proven clinical model to help in the advancement of care to the tens of thousands of patients seeking cannabinoid therapy.”

