Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: CNBX), a company focused on personalizing cannabinoid medicine, especially in relation to cancer and its side effects, this week announced the appointment of two new members of their board of directors: Dr. Estery Giloz-Ran and Eran Ballan.

Giloz-Ran is a certified public accountant and holds a PhD in tax, accounting and finance from Ben-Gurion University in Israel. She has held roles as the Head of Accounting at Peres Academic Center’s School of Business, and as an external director at several publicly-traded companies including Blue Square Real Estate, Aran R&D, Suny, and Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA), among others. She has also worked with numerous universities including at New York University’s Stern School of Business Yeshiva University School of Business.

Ballan has experience working in international markets at several large corporate entities and holds multiple degrees including an LL. B degree from Essex University, UK, and an LL.M degree from New York University. He has also worked at one of the largest and most successful law firms in Israel, Naschitz Brandes Amir, as a partner and head of their biotech department. Ballan will bring his expertise in executing cross-border corporate strategy and building access to capital markets.

“Both Estery and Eran will be great additions to our growing board,” said Cannabics CEO Eyal Barad. “They both possess years of experience both in entrepreneurship and as leaders in corporate governance, which will help guide the direction of Cannabics. We are excited to begin work with them and know that they will play an important role in in our company strategy moving forward

These appointments will strengthen Cannabics’ core board of directors and they will provide the necessary experience to help Cannabics develop their unique platform for delivery to market, the company said.

