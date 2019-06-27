Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 27
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.62% to close at $7.83.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.34% to close at $40.66.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.63% to close at $15.97.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.4%, closing at $4.99.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 9.82% to close at $9.95.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.89%, closing at $170.20.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 7.33%, closing at $5.42.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.84% to close at $12.71.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 7.78%, closing at $2.63.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 5.8%, closing at $15.69.
Losers
- cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 0.35%, closing at $5.62.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped 4.45%, closing at $119.64.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.0% to close at $2.50.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares decreased by 1.8%, closing at $46.35.
Related Stories:
Medicine Man's Andy Williams On M&A, Colombia: 'We Can Become A Dominant Supplier Of Cannabis To The World'
Cannabis Startup Surterra Wellness Eyes US, International Expansion After Raising $100M
Study: Association Between Medical Marijuana, Opioid Deaths Could Be 'Spurious'
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.