Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 25
Gainers
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 3.54% to close at $9.65.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares spiked 4.90% to close at $130.48.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 2.67% to close at $2.31.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares surged 26.66%, closing at $17.01 after Imperial Capital started coverage with an Outperform rating and $71 price target.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 6.38%, closing at $2.50.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.73%, closing at $7.45.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 2.90% to close at $5.02
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.8% to close at $39.77 following an update to its M&A strategy.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 1.86% to close at $5.81. On Monday, the company announced a partnership with Bellator MMA.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 1.86% to close at $15.79.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.28%, closing at $171.79.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.66% to close at $5.11.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.54% to close at $46.81.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 3.39% to close at $12.55.
