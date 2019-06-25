Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 25
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 3.54% to close at $9.65.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares spiked 4.90% to close at $130.48.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 2.67% to close at $2.31.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares surged 26.66%, closing at $17.01 after Imperial Capital started coverage with an Outperform rating and $71 price target.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 6.38%, closing at $2.50.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.73%, closing at $7.45.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 2.90% to close at $5.02
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.8% to close at $39.77 following an update to its M&A strategy.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 1.86% to close at $5.81. On Monday, the company announced a partnership with Bellator MMA.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 1.86% to close at $15.79.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.28%, closing at $171.79.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.66% to close at $5.11.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.54% to close at $46.81.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 3.39% to close at $12.55.

