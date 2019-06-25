Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former Victoria's Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTC: GGBXF) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jann Parish as its Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately.

Parish has a vast marketing experience, having previously served in leadership positions at a number of global brands. She was previously the CMO of L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB)-owned Victoria's Secret. Prior to that, she worked at PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), where she was involved with Calvin Klein and Tommy Hillfiger brands.

Bringing a seasoned marketing executive on board will help Green Growth Brands as its expanding its portfolio of brands both in the CBD and MSO segments.

Green Growth's stock traded around $2.13 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Green Growth Brands Enters Florida Medical Marijuana Market

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies

How To Invest In Marijuana Stocks

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Jann Parish Victoria's SecretCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GGBXF + LB)

The Week In Cannabis: House Takes Historic Vote, New York Decriminalizes, Woman-Led Company Lists On Nasdaq, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
Green Growth Brands Enters Florida Medical Marijuana Market
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Madness, Illinois Legalization, FDA Hearing, And More
Green Growth Reports Q3 Earnings Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus

CbdMD Teams Up With Bellator MMA To 'Educate Athletes And Fans' About CBD