Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 24
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2019 5:37pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

Losers

  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 2.31% to close at $5.92.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares plummeted 9.69% to close at $9.32.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.78%, closing at $172.27.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.11% to close at $5.36.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 3.85% to close at $2.25.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 7.32%, closing at $13.43.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 6%, closing at $2.35.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.8% to close at $48.03.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 2.62% to close at $12.99.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot weedCannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Cowen: Aurora Is 'Top Pick In Cannabis'
Canopy Expands Canadian Footprint With Outdoor Grow License In Northern Saskatchewan
Cramer On Cannabis: Innovative Industrial Won't 'Let You Sleep Soundly,' Constellation A Safer Bet
The Secret Sauce Behind The Best Performing Cannabis ETF In Canada
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: 11th State Legalizes Adult-Use Cannabis, Maryland License Deadline And More
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session