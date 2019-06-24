Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 24
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.46%, closing at $7.51, after Cowen analyst Vivien Azer issued a positive take on the stock.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 1.57% to close at $5.17.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 1.02% to close at $40.57 after the company announced plans to expand its Canadian footprint.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.94% to close at $16.09.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 5.85% to close at $124.39, although CNBC's Jim Cramer has a less-than-optimistic outlook on the equity.
Losers
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 2.31% to close at $5.92.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares plummeted 9.69% to close at $9.32.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.78%, closing at $172.27.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.11% to close at $5.36.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 3.85% to close at $2.25.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 7.32%, closing at $13.43.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 6%, closing at $2.35.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.8% to close at $48.03.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 2.62% to close at $12.99.
