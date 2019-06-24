Lift & Co. Highlights Triple-Digit Revenue Growth In Earnings Release

Cannabis research and technology company, Lift & Co Corp. (OTC: LFCOF) has created a meeting place for all consumers, entrepreneurs and investors. The technology helps cannabis consumers explore and understand the legal cannabis market, while offering extensive research and development around products, reviews, events and data.

Lift & Co. on Monday released fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2019 results in a press release. Lift & Co achieved 150% year-over-year growth in revenue, as an increase of $2.5 million, as well as a 303% year-over-year growth in assorted marketing and Data Insights revenue.

“We are pleased with the momentum that we’re seeing across the Company for all platform products,” said Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “We experienced a year of triple-digit revenue growth and have achieved numerous milestones during our first seven months as a publicly traded company.

Highlights

Here are some additional highlights:

Q4 revenue increased by $1.4 million, compared to the same period in 2018.

Event Marketing revenue increased by $2.8 billion, representing a 134% jump from 2018.

Over 19,000 people attended the company’s Cannabis Expo Vancouver 2018, representing a 28% increase from 2017.

Advertising revenues increased by 90%.

The company launched new features and retail partnerships.

“A month prior to our fiscal year end, we launched CannSell with a multi-year exclusive approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario as part of our Trade Marketing offering,” Olaru said in Monday’s press release.

“This engagement mandates CannSell, a digital budtender certification, as the sole approved and mandatory training certification for cannabis retailers in Ontario. This is a major milestone for the Company that allows us to be an exclusive influencer of 100% of budtenders working in legal cannabis retail stores in Ontario and, we believe, to deliver the most valuable emerging digital trade marketing channel for regulated cannabis.”

