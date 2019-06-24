Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Organigram Receives Government Approval For 17 More Cultivation Rooms
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Organigram Receives Government Approval For 17 More Cultivation Rooms
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is more than doubling its number of cultivation rooms after receiving approval from Health Canada.

The authorization will add 17 cultivation rooms to the cannabis producer's previously licensed 13, the company said Monday. 

Why It Matters

The 17 additional rooms increase Organigram's annual production capacity by 14,000 kilograms, giving Organigram 61,000 kilograms of total output each year.

That total is slightly down from a previously projected 62,000-kilogram figure due to one room shifting to a later phase of the company's plans, Organigram said. 

Organigram will now begin moving plants into the newly approved spaces. It expects to start harvesting product from the 17 rooms by the end of September.

Organigram's phase four expansion is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

"The expansion of our facility and production capacity will help ensure we have additional product for extraction for the launch of the edibles and derivatives market before the end of 2019," Organigram CEO Greg Engel said in a statement. 

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

What’s Next

The company now plans to submit licensing amendments to Health Canada, which Organigram hopes will allow for approvals to continue on a continuous cycle. Phase 4B of the company's expansion has 33 rooms awaiting approval, the company said. 

Related Links:

OrganiGram Applies For NASDAQ Listing

OrganiGram's Engel Looks Forward To 'Cannabis 2.0'

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Health Canada marijuana pot weedCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

The Secret Sauce Behind The Best Performing Cannabis ETF In Canada
The Week In Cannabis: House Takes Historic Vote, New York Decriminalizes, Woman-Led Company Lists On Nasdaq, And More
Valens Exec: Cannabis Oil Market Is Being 'Substantially' Underestimated
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

As Anticipation Firms For Trump/Xi Meeting, Focus Is On Earnings, Iran Tensions