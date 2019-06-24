Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Potential Zimbabwe Healthcare Savings
New Frontier Data  
June 24, 2019 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Potential Zimbabwe Healthcare Savings
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME
  • Zimbabwe annually spends more than $400 million on health care (based on 2019 budget figures).
  • 25% of all health care spending comes out of pocket (OOP).
  • With a conservative roll-out of a medical cannabis program, Zimbabwe could reduce health-care spends by $10 million by its fifth year.
  • Based on a 10% reduction of health-care spends seen in other countries, medical cannabis could potentially reduce Zimbabwe's by more than $40 million annually.

The post Potential Zimbabwe Healthcare Savings appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced From Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Africa cannabis industryCannabis News Health Care Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Discretionary Consumption Becomes Law In The Land Of Lincoln