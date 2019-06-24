Potential Zimbabwe Healthcare Savings
- Zimbabwe annually spends more than $400 million on health care (based on 2019 budget figures).
- 25% of all health care spending comes out of pocket (OOP).
- With a conservative roll-out of a medical cannabis program, Zimbabwe could reduce health-care spends by $10 million by its fifth year.
- Based on a 10% reduction of health-care spends seen in other countries, medical cannabis could potentially reduce Zimbabwe's by more than $40 million annually.
