Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Interest Rates, Gold, Trade: Benzinga Trading Summit Panelists On Where The Market Is Headed
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Interest Rates, Gold, Trade: Benzinga Trading Summit Panelists On Where The Market Is Headed

JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD)'s chief strategist; Nicholas LaMaina, TradeStation's senior vice president of product management and strategy; and Matt Weller, senior market analyst at Forex.com, talked the future of the market at the Benzinga Trading Summit in New York City on Thursday. 

The panel was moderated by Investopedia's Theresa Carey. 

Exciting Time

TradeStation's LaMaina discussed market indicators that are on the docket in the next three to nine months, including Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates. 

“We plan to launch the ability for our customers to deploy capital into digital assets. We're hoping that it will be released sometime late summer, maybe beginning of autumn,” he said of the TradeStation platform. 

Forex.com's Weller said the market is "pretty exciting" at this time.

Two themes are likely to drive the market in the months ahead, he said. One is the ongoing Sino-American trade war; Weller said the upcoming G20 meeting will determine how long global monetary policy is in turmoil. 

The second theme is business activity, he said. "As we've seen so far, a lot of firms have been able to accelerate purchases and kind of minimize the impact of that." 

Event-driven volatility trading may also be seen due to other global developments like the brief tariff standoff between the U.S. and Mexico, he said. 

TD Ameritrade's Kinahan also delved into the impact of tariffs.

"These things take longer than expected. And in many ways I think it's keeping the market in an artificial range because people are very nervous."

People are nervous to buy near the highs, but at the same time a fear of missing out exists, he said.

A Focus On Rates

Weller said all major central banks are looking at interest rates.

"We just saw the Fed yesterday take a big double shift. So what traders will be looking at is sort of the relative differences in those monetary policies — and everyone is cutting interest rates."

Kinahan posed a hypothetical question about interest rates.

“The only question I have for many people who are so excited about this is: do they realize why they're lowering rates? It's not because the economy's improving.”

Gold was another focus for Weller.

“This is kind of the quintessential environment for precious metals, where you have low real interest rates around the world and concerns about geopolitical developments.”

Related Links:

TradeStation Has Reinvented Their Brand, Now They Want More

TD Ameritrade Unveils Big Expansion Of Commission-Free ETF Roster

Investopedia's Theresa Carey, left; TradeStation's Nicholas LaMaina; Forex.com's Matt Weller; and TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan at the Benzinga Trading Summit on Thursday, June 20 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Photo by Mandar Parab. 

Posted-In: Benzinga Trading Summit Forex.com InvestopediaNews Futures Events Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD + AMTD)

Big Agnico Eagle Option Trades Could Signal Institutional Interest
Federal Reserve Leaves Rates Unchanged; Bullard Dissents
Where You Can Trade ETFs Commission-Free
Todd Gordon And John Petrides Share Their View On Gold
Gold's Resurgence Felt By These Leveraged ETFs
Apple, Booz Hamilton And Gold: 'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Picks For June 3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Exec Drove Red Bull Sales Of $150M In Canada; Now He's Infusing Hemp Into Foods And Beverages